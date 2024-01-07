Texans score on their first play, with a 75-yard bomb giving them 7-3 lead

The Colts had an 11-play, 56-yard drive end at the Texans’ 14-yard line, with Indianapolis settling for a chip-shot, 38-yard field goal after a delay of game penalty. The Texans had a one-play drive that resulted in a touchdown.

The Texans, playing in their first primetime game of the season, opened with a bang.

They gave C.J. Stroud time in the pocket, and the result was disastrous for the Colts. Houston became the first team in the NFL to score on their first play from scrimmage this season.

Stroud found Nico Collins with a step on JuJu Brents, and the perfect pass found the receiver for an easy 75-yard score.

The Texans lead 7-3.

Houston is missing three of its top four wideouts, but they have Collins, their leading receiver.