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Texans, second-round pick Kayden McDonald agree to rookie contract

  
Published May 9, 2026 01:13 PM

The Texans have taken care of an important piece of business on Saturday.

Houston and second-round pick Kayden McDonald have agreed to his rookie contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

McDonald’s fully guaranteed deal is worth just over $12.9 million.

The No. 36 overall pick of the 2026 draft, McDonald was the last player remaining in the green room in Pittsburgh when he was selected on Day 2.

McDonald was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2025.