Texans sign CB Cameron Dantzler

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has landed with a new team.

The Texans announced Dantzler’s signing on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the fourth roster that Dantzler has been on since the end of the 2022 season.

Dantzler was cut by the Vikings in March and claimed off of waivers by the Commanders. He was dropped by Washington at the end of May and then signed with the Bills a week later, but his stay in Buffalo ended late last month.

The Vikings picked Dantzler in the third round of the 2020 draft. He had 149 tackles, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 35 games for Minnesota.

Houston made room for Dantzler on the 90-man roster by waiving wide receiver Alex Bachman with an injury designation.