Texans sign LS Tucker Addington to a futures contract

Jon Weeks has served as the Texans’ long snapper since 2010, playing all 244 games in the past 15 years. But Weeks, 39, is a free agent who might not return.

The Texans agreed to terms with long snapper Tucker Addington on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Addington’s futures deal includes $10,000 in bonus money.

Addington has appeared in 10 games with three NFL teams, including New England and Miami last year

He played three games for the Patriots in 2022, three for the Commanders in 2023, three for the Dolphins in 2024 and one for the Patriots in 2024.

Addington is a native of the Lone Star State who played his college ball at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, which is 70 miles from Houston.