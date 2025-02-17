 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?
nbc_pft_pftpm_najeeharris_250217.jpg
Is PIT ‘inclined’ to let Harris test free agency?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?
nbc_pft_pftpm_najeeharris_250217.jpg
Is PIT ‘inclined’ to let Harris test free agency?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign LS Tucker Addington to a futures contract

  
Published February 17, 2025 03:50 PM

Jon Weeks has served as the Texans’ long snapper since 2010, playing all 244 games in the past 15 years. But Weeks, 39, is a free agent who might not return.

The Texans agreed to terms with long snapper Tucker Addington on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Addington’s futures deal includes $10,000 in bonus money.

Addington has appeared in 10 games with three NFL teams, including New England and Miami last year

He played three games for the Patriots in 2022, three for the Commanders in 2023, three for the Dolphins in 2024 and one for the Patriots in 2024.

Addington is a native of the Lone Star State who played his college ball at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, which is 70 miles from Houston.