Texans sign OT Trent Brown to their active roster

The Texans are signing offensive tackle Trent Brown to their 53-player roster from their practice squad, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The move was expected after the Texans traded offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Texans during the offseason, but he spent all of training camp on the active/PUP list as he worked his way back from a knee injury. The Texans re-signed him to the practice squad after the final cutdowns.

Brown has played both left tackle and right tackle, so he could serve as the swing tackle for the team.

He has played 103 games with 96 starts in 10 seasons.