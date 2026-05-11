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Texans sign RB Evan Hull after tryout

  
Published May 11, 2026 05:55 PM

The Texans signed running back Evan Hull on Monday, the team announced.

Hull was among the tryout players the Texans had in their rookie minicamp.

Hull, 25, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2023. He has also played for the Steelers and Saints, rushing for 49 yards on 20 carries and catching two passes for 12 yards in his career.

The team cut tight end Luke Lachey in a corresponding move.

Lachey, a seventh-round draft pick from Iowa in 2025, spent last season on the Texans’ practice squad. He is the son of former NFL offensive tackle Jim Lachey.