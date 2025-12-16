Texans sign RB Jawhar Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster

The Texans signed running back Jawhar Jordan from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jordan was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and had 15 carries for 101 yards in his NFL debut. He became only the second player in team history to rush for 100 yards or higher in their NFL debut, joining Ben Tate, who had 101 yards in his debut 14 years ago.

He will join Woody Marks and Nick Chubb, who missed Sunday’s game with an injury, in the rotation at the position.

The Texans made Jordan a sixth-round pick in 2024 and spent time on the team’s practice squad as a rookie.

The Texans also announced they signed safety Brandon Hill to the practice squad on Tuesday.