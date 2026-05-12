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Texans sign seventh-rounder Aiden Fisher

  
Published May 12, 2026 05:00 PM

The Texans announced a pair of draft pick signings on Tuesday.

Second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald finalized his contract after agreeing to terms with the team over the weekend. They have also signed seventh-round linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Fisher spent two seasons at James Madison and then transferred to Indiana in order to continue playing for head coach Curt Cignetti. He was first-team All-Big Ten in both seasons with the Hoosiers and helped them win the national title last season.

Fisher had 97 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season.