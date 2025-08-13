 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Texans sign TE Tre’ McKitty, put TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve

  
Published August 13, 2025 02:46 PM

The Texans swapped out an injured tight end for a healthy one on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Tre’ McKitty to the 90-man roster. Dalton Keene was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

McKitty played in 34 games for the Chargers between 2021 and 2023, but has not appeared in a regular season game since being released in October 2023. He has spent time on practice squads in Buffalo and Cleveland since leaving the AFC West club.

McKitty had 16 catches for 177 yards in his regular season action with the Chargers. He also caught two passes in their playoff loss to the Jaguars after the 2022 season.