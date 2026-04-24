Texans trade up to No. 36, select DT Kayden McDonald

The Texans have traded up with the Raiders for the No. 36 overall pick.

With that selection — the fourth of the second round — Houston selected Kayden McDonald out of Ohio State.

One of the top defensive tackles in this year’s class, McDonald stared for just one year at Ohio State. But he was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a firs-team All-Big Ten honoree.

He appeared in 36 career games with 14 starts for the Buckeyes, tallying 11.0 tackles for loss with three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

McDonald was the one player left in the green room in Pittsburgh after Thursday night’s selections.

The Texans sent the Raiders No. 38 and No. 91 in exchange for No. 36 and No. 117 in this year’s draft.