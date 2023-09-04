Texans waive Roy Lopez off injured reserve

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez could find a new home ahead of Week One.

The Texans waived Lopez with an injury designation while making the cut to 53 players last week and he reverted to their injured reserve list when he went unclaimed. Lopez was dealing with a hamstring injury, but he’s ready to make his return.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans have waived Lopez off of injured reserve. He will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed again this time around.

Lopez was a 2021 sixth-round pick and he played every game for Houston the last two years. He started 29 of those contests and recorded 67 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.