Texans, Will Anderson Jr. agree to three-year contract extension

Houston does not have a problem with one of its best defensive players.

The Texans and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The initial numbers indicate Anderson’s deal is worth $150 million with $134 million guaranteed, which would make him the highest-paid non-QB in league history. The new contract also includes a no-trade clause.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft, was already under contract with the Texans through 2027 after the club picked up his fifth-year option.

The 2023 AP defensive rookie of the year, Anderson is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro for the first time in 2025. He also finished No. 2 in AP defensive player of the year voting last season after tallying 12.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits in 17 games.

In his 46 career appearances with 44 starts, Anderson has racked up 30.0 sacks, 46 TFLs, and 64 QB hits.

With Anderson’s deal done, the Texans can focus on a long-term deal with their No. 2 overall pick in the same draft, quarterback C.J. Stroud.