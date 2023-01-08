 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans winning, Bears losing with first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft on the line

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:23 AM
nbc_pft_nfcweek19_230106
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Texans aren’t tanking, and the Bears may benefit.

Heading into today’s games, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft came down to this: The Texans own the first pick unless both the Texans win and the Bears lose. And at halftime the Texans lead the Colts 17-7, while the Vikings lead the Bears 16-6.

So if current scores hold, the Bears will pick first and the Texans second in the 2023 NFL draft.

A Vikings win could affect their playoff seeding, although Minnesota is guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC, so this game isn’t extremely important to them. And the Colts are paying only for draft positioning and can’t move ahead of either the Texans or the Bears in the draft order, so this game isn’t extremely important to them either.

But it’s very important in Chicago and Houston, and right now it’s Chicago fans who have to feel good about their chances of getting the top pick.