Texans WR Christian Kirk out of practice with a hamstring injury

The Texans were missing two of their receivers at practice Wednesday.

Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) did not practice.

Both players arrived in Houston in the offseason, and both are coming off injuries that ended their 2024 season prematurely. Kirk broke his collarbone after eight games with the Jaguars, and Berrios tore his ACL after six games with the Dolphins.

The Texans also practiced without offensive tackle Cam Robinson (illness).

Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (ankle) was limited.

The Texans open the season Sunday against the Rams.