nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Texans WR Christian Kirk out of practice with a hamstring injury

  
Published September 3, 2025 10:31 PM

The Texans were missing two of their receivers at practice Wednesday.

Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) did not practice.

Both players arrived in Houston in the offseason, and both are coming off injuries that ended their 2024 season prematurely. Kirk broke his collarbone after eight games with the Jaguars, and Berrios tore his ACL after six games with the Dolphins.

The Texans also practiced without offensive tackle Cam Robinson (illness).

Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (ankle) was limited.

The Texans open the season Sunday against the Rams.