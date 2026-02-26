Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell dismisses short-arms concern

Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell had 27 sacks in his five-year college career, with 25 of those coming in his final three seasons. In 2025, Howell won SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors with 11.5 sacks.

Shemar Stewart, who Howell played behind in 2024, had only 11 sacks in his three-year career at A&M but still went in the first round to the Bengals last year. Unlike Stewart, Howell’s strength is production over potential.

“I feel like production has never been a real issue for me,” Howell said. “Like I said, I’m going to do everything in my power to change that narrative.”

The “narrative” is Howell’s short arms.

“He’s going to be interesting in a case study because he’s got all the production,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He has really, really short arms. There are teams where people will say it’s no big deal. Some teams care about it. That’ll be interesting.

“Take the short arm part out of it, and I think he might run in the low 4.5s or possibly even faster than that. He’s a freak in terms of how explosive he is.”

The concern is Howell’s 30 3/4-inch arm measurement could impact his ability to create separation in the NFL. Howell, though, doesn’t expect it to be a problem since it’s never been a problem for him.

“Obviously, you know, I have shorter arms,” Howell said. “But I feel like I’m made in the name, image and likeness of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That’s just the cards that I was dealt. And I’m going to do everything in my power to perfect my technique and perfect my craft in whatever way possible to make sure my game translates to the next level.”