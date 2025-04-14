Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart, Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson visiting Bears

The Bears are hosting a pair of highly touted prospects this week.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart will be in Chicago at Halas Hall, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Stewart has had a busy schedule with visits to the Steelers and Patriots, among others. He was in Chicago on Monday, along with North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

Stewart was not a full-time starter until this past season, and he made only 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2024. He finished his three years with 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

But his dominating performance at the Senior Bowl helped turn him into a top draft pick.

The Bears need a starting edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat, with Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr. providing depth.

Johnson is projected as a second-round prospect after a career year with the Hawkeyes in 2024. He had 240 carries for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions for 188 yards and two scores.

New coach Ben Johnson had a two-back system in Detroit, so he has a need to add a back to pair with D’Andre Swift.

The final day for top-30 visits is Wednesday.