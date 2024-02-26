Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to be ready for camp after 2023 torn ACL

Running back Jonathon Brooks isn’t going to be doing anything on the field at the Scouting Combine this week, but he is reportedly on track to be back in action this summer.

Brooks tore his ACL while playing for Texas against TCU in November and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is healing well after having surgery to repair the injury. Based on how his recovery is going, Brooks is expected to be ready for training camp this summer.

Brooks took over for 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson as the Longhorns’ top back and ran 187 times for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games before his injury.

While Brooks is not expected to go as high in the draft as his former roommate, he is still among the top-ranked backs in this class despite his injury.