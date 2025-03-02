 Skip navigation
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Texas TE Gunnar Helm badly sprained his ankle on false start before his 40

  
Published March 2, 2025 04:05 PM

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm ran a 4.93 in the 40-yard dash, the slowest of any player at his position at the Scouting Combine. His second attempt wasn’t much better at 4.83.

It turns out Helm sprained his ankle on a false start before his first attempt. Video shows the ankle turning as Helm attempted to slow himself and come to a stop.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media posted a photo of Helm’s swollen ankle.

Helm continued with his workout, not telling anyone of his injury until he had finished.

He had a career year in 2024, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns and finished his career with 79 receptions for 1,022 yards and nine scores. Helm said during his media availability that he is a complete tight end.

“I would say that maybe I’m labeled as a receiver right now, but going back to my film and what I’ve done in the past, what I’ve done my first three years at Texas, I’ve played a lot of college football at a very high level,” Helm said. “I’ve played in a very high-powered, high-level, high-I.Q. offense for a long time. I like to say I know that offense like the back of my hand. So, I think my versatility, my I.Q., sets me apart a little bit. I like to think that I can go into a building, vibe very well with guys.”