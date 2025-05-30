The awkward coverup over Channing Crowder’s Bill Belichick/Jordon Hudson comments continues

Contrary to the opinions of those who have nothing better to do than complain about our periodic Bill Belichick/Jordon Hudson stories, we do many other things than write about the most oddly compelling story in all of football.

For example, I’ve resisted (for now) the temptation to post more items with quotes from the recent visit by Pablo Torre to #PFTPM for a 45-minute chat on all things Belichick/Hudson. Some things, however, can’t be ignored.

In an article focusing on the recent sports media misadventures of Ryan Clark, John Mamola of Barrett Sports Media mentioned something very interesting. The portion of the WQAM radio show in which The Pivot Podcast co-host Channing Crowder said Hudson “choreographed” Belichick’s solo interview with Clark is gone.

Expunged. Disappeared. Kaput.

From the show’s website. From its Apple podcast feed. From its Spotify podcast feed.

We checked, just to be sure. Both the portion of the show during which the comments were made on May 16 (hour three) and the full May 16 show are gone from all three platforms. Only hours one, two, and four remain.

Here’s what Crowder said, beyond sharing his perception that Hudson “choreographed” the interview: “She kind of coordinates and brand manages. She has her paws on the situation. It’s different . . . It was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. . . . I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods. . . . His old lady is different. . . . She lurks. It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as G.M., head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny, little 95-pound girl kind of — pretty much telling him what to do.”

Wrote Mamola: “Did Ryan Clark ask to have that hour removed? Did Bill Belichick or Jordon Hudson ask to have it removed?”

Those are very fair questions. It’s an extreme measure for any radio station to delete archived audio. The longer it’s up before it’s gone, the more awkward it is to scrub it from the web.

While it’s not known whether Clark’s, Belichick’s, and/or Hudson’s fingerprints are on the removal of the Crowder audio, it’s just another delayed-action development that kicks up the broader story’s otherwise settled dust.

Clark’s one-on-one with Belichick delved into issues that had begun to fade away from view, such as the disastrous CBS interview. Crowder’s apology, followed by Clark’s unpersuasive effort to show that Hudson didn’t control the Belichick interview, woke up the echoes of a wrinkle that had been largely forgotten after the control-alt-delete of Memorial Day weekend.

Bottom line? It’s all very weird. And Clark pulled himself and his popular podcast into the lingering morass by doing something seemingly far more detailed, planned, and (yes) choreographed than the usual podcast interview, where the guest shows up, talks for a while, and then leaves.

It’s obvious at this point that the Belichick interview was anything but a spontaneous and organic conversation, free from selective editing over which Belichick (and/or Hudson) may have had control. The best evidence of this fact is that Clark finagled the first (and only, so far) sit-down interview with Belichick and Hudson — and killed it.

That general strangeness of the Belichick/Hudson story has returned to the center of the radar screen because it wasn’t enough for Crowder to apologize for saying what he said about Hudson. Those words had to be erased from digital existence.

At the behest of someone.

Someone who doesn’t realize the simple wisdom of leaving well enough alone.