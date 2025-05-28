Channing Crowder apologizes for his comments about Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson

Channing Crowder has performed a cleanup on Aisle Belichick.

Crowder, one of the three hosts of The Pivot Podcast, made the mistake of sharing candid observations about what he witnessed when Bill Belichick was interviewed, with his 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist/idea mill/creative muse Jordon Hudson present. Now, Crowder has publicly apologized for inadvertently exposing the apparent purpose and plan for the one-on-one interview between Belichick and Pivot co-host Ryan Clark.

Appearing on WQAM radio in Miami after the Belichick interview, Crowder said Hudson “choreographed” the Belichick-Clark sit-down that preceded Belichick’s session with Clark, Crowder, and Fred Taylor.

Said Crowder on the latest episode of the Pivot: “I just want to tell Bill, Jordon, I apologize for any negativity it brought to you. Coach, we talked on the phone. I told you, I respect you as much as I do anybody in this world. And what happened and all this came out was . . . unrealistic, and . . . that’s the opposite of what I wanted to do for you, and what I wanted to do for your relationship, Coach. So that’s my bad, and I want to put it out there as a man. My bad, Coach.”

(Why is Crowder concerned about doing anything for Belichick or his relationship? Podcasts aren’t there to serve the guests; they exist — ideally — to serve the audience.)

After Crowder finished his apology, Clark strongly disputed the idea that Hudson “choreographed” the interview. However, Clark also said he met with Belichick and Hudson for “an hour and a half” before the interview started.

So why was she even involved in a 90-minute meeting before the interview started if there was no effort by her to control the questions, the answers, and/or the editing?

“Jordon wanted to be represented in a certain way, wanted their relationship to be represented in a certain way,” Clark admitted. “And the conversations we had afterwards, before the show was released, what we’ll show or what can we show about Bill speaking about her and the rest of our interview?”

Clark added that there was an interview with both Belichick and Hudson that was recorded but wasn’t released. But Clark doesn’t explain why it wasn’t released. Did Belichick veto it? Did Hudson?

Surely, Clark didn’t decide that it made good editorial or business sense to suppress what would have been the first and only joint interview of Belichick and Hudson.

All of this speaks to the “choreography” that Crowder perceived. He’s been involved in plenty of these interviews. He knows how it normally works. Interview subject shows up, sits down, and talks. That’s it.

This wasn’t it. It was an entire production, with an extensive meeting before the interview and with Clark at all times sensitive to how Jordon Hudson would be represented and how her relationship with Belichick would be represented.

It wasn’t “choreography” in the literal sense. It was (apparently) extensive control over the process of conducting, editing, and presenting the interview in the practical sense.

And it worked, until Crowder blew it up by being honest.

“She kind of coordinates and brand manages,” Crowder said on WQAM. “She has her paws on the situation. It’s different . . . It was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. . . . I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods. . . .

“His old lady is different. . . . She lurks. It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as G.M., head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny, little 95-pound girl kind of — pretty much telling him what to do.”

It’s no surprise that Crowder said what he said on WQAM. And it’s no surprise that, after Belichick and/or Hudson presumably got upset about what Crowder said, Crowder realized that it’s in his best overall business interests to take one for the Pivot team and apologize for inadvertently opening his mouth and letting the truth fall out.