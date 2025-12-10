QB Seth Henigan got a Colts tryout, too

On the same day the Colts gave a tryout to 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, they also worked out a quarterback literally half his age.

22-year-old free-agent Seth Henigan had a tryout on Tuesday, per the league’s daily transaction report.

Henigan was undrafted out of Memphis in April. He spent time with the Jaguars during the offseason and training camp. Released from the Jacksonville practice squad in September, Henigan had a tryout last week with the Falcons.

It’s one thing to lose out to another journeyman. Henigan finished second in a two-man tryout with a Hall of Fame finalst.

The best news is that Henigan has a story he can someday tell his grandkids. (And Rivers can literally do that right now.)