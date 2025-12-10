 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson does not practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:42 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed a day of practice in each of the last four weeks and that streak continues this week.

Reporters at the open portion of Ravens practice noted that Jackson is not on the field with the rest of the team. Jackson has not missed any game action despite the missed practices.

It is not clear what physical issue will be listed as the reason for Jackson’s absence. He has been listed with ankle, toe, and knee injuries in recent weeks and he also missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season. The team’s injury report will bring word on the reason for his inactivity on Wednesday.

The Ravens fell behind in the AFC North with last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and will try to improve their chances of winning the division in Cincinnati this weekend.