With the Raiders widely presumed to be taking Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick (it would be an all-time stunner if they don’t), the draft begins at No. 2. And no one knows what the Jets will do.

The most likely choices are Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. The pundits have been all over the place; some have cartoonishly contradicted themselves, multiple times.

To no surprise, the betting odds have been flipping back and forth between the two. The favorite was Reese. Then it was Bailey. Then it was Reese. Now, it’s once again Bailey.

Bailey is the safer pick. Reese, to the extent he’d be deployed primarily as a pass rusher, is more of a projection with a possibly higher upside. (Eighteen years ago, the Jets took that path at No. 6 with former Ohio State defensive end Vernon Gholston. He lasted three seasons, and had 0.0 career sacks.)

It’s a situation that is ripe for inside information being misused, if it’s not properly safeguarded. Assuming the Jets have made a final decision. They have until eight minutes after they’re on the clock tomorrow night to do so.

Whatever they do, that’s when the draft will begin. We know Fernando will be the top pick. Once we know what the Jets will do, the draft will unofficially have begun.