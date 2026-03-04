The Giants will conduct training camp in West Virginia

The Giants will be taking the show on the road for the first year of John Harbaugh’s time with the team.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants will spend the first two weeks of 2026 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The move will happen because of construction at the team’s practice facility and the upcoming World Cup. MetLife Stadium will host the final game, in July.

The Giants last practiced away from their practice facility in 2010.

In 2014, The Greenbrier built a practice facility for the Saints, who spent three training camps there. The Texans practiced there in 2017, 2018, and 2025. The Browns made the trip to West Virginia in 2023 and 2024.

Other teams, including the Cardinals and 49ers, have stayed and worked at The Greenbrier between regular-season road games on the other side of the country from their headquarters.