 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Giants will conduct training camp in West Virginia

  
Published March 4, 2026 01:39 PM

The Giants will be taking the show on the road for the first year of John Harbaugh’s time with the team.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants will spend the first two weeks of 2026 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The move will happen because of construction at the team’s practice facility and the upcoming World Cup. MetLife Stadium will host the final game, in July.

The Giants last practiced away from their practice facility in 2010.

In 2014, The Greenbrier built a practice facility for the Saints, who spent three training camps there. The Texans practiced there in 2017, 2018, and 2025. The Browns made the trip to West Virginia in 2023 and 2024.

Other teams, including the Cardinals and 49ers, have stayed and worked at The Greenbrier between regular-season road games on the other side of the country from their headquarters.