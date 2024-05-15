The Jets might have another rough start to the season

In both 2022 and 2023, the NFL gave the Jets a schedule that was front-loaded with difficult games. While they ultimately managed to navigate the early games admirably (5-2 in 2022 and 4-3 in 2023 without Aaron Rodgers), they deserve a break in September and October.

Based on the announcements made to date, two of the first five games aren’t ideal.

Opening on the road in San Francisco on Monday night creates a couple of problems. They’ll be playing the defending NFC champions in their own building. Then, they’ll have to fly home across the country on a short week — unless they play the Cardinals in Arizona for Week 2.

Then, in Week 5, they face the Vikings in London. Minnesota’s home stadium is a place Rodgers knows well. He’d be more comfortable playing there than in most other stadiums. Obviously, that won’t happen.

By tonight, we’ll know the full schedule for the Jets and all teams. If the Jets don’t get off to a good start, things could get ugly in New York.