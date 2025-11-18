The President’s views on ABC could impact NFLN-ESPN media merger

The massive media merger between NFL Network and ESPN hinges on the approval of the current administration. Which makes the joint relationships of the NFL and ESPN/ABC/Disney with President Trump critical to the question of whether discretion will be exercised to give a thumb’s up — or a thumb’s down.

Right now, the thumb would seem to be inclined to point down.

In an Oval Office press conference with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked President Trump about the ongoing controversy regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump repeated his position that the entire issue is a “Democrat hoax.”

“And people are wise to your hoax,” Trump said. “And ABC, your company, your crappy company, is one of the perpetrators. And I’ll tell you something, I’ll tell you somthing. I think the license should be taken away from ABC. Because your news is so fake, and it’s so wrong. And we have a great [FCC] Commissioner, chairman, who should look at that. Because I think when you come in, and when you’re 97-percent negative to Trump, and then Trump wins the election in a landslide, that obviously means your news is not credible, and you’re not credible as a reporter.”

Whether that means there will be a grudge that will harm the NFLN-ESPN merger, which would end with the league acquiring 10 percent of ESPN, remains to be seen. But it’s another tangible example of the periodic animosity that could make it harder for the league and ESPN/ABC/Disney getting the approval on which the pending deal relies. And it makes it worthwhile to watch for any and all potential flashpoints between the league, Disney, and the White House.