 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The replacement for Greg Roman could say plenty about Baltimore’s plan for Lamar Jackson

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:11 AM
nbc_pft_lamartalk_230117
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest news surrounding Lamar Jackson’s contract and weigh in on why it could just be a matter of time before the QB says he won't play in Baltimore.

When Greg Roman joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2018, some viewed it as a glimpse into what the offense would become, once Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback. With Roman out, the chosen replacement could say plenty about how the offense will look moving forward -- and, more specifically, whether Lamar Jackson will be part of it.

The hire they make will say plenty about whether they’ll be revamping their run-centric offense for something more pass happy.

Who will it be? Time will tell. But that will be the next tangible step along the path of whether it will be Jackson or Tyler Huntley or Derek Carr or Geno Smith or even Tom Brady in 2023.

The next offensive coordinator in Baltimore will be the seventh under coach John Harbaugh. The progression has gone from Cam Cameron to Jim Caldwell (who helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2012) to Gary Kubiak (who would lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win 2015) to Marc Trestman to Marty Mornhinweg to Roman, who held the job for the last four years.

Two left to become head coaches. The others were fired.