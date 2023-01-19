The replacement for Greg Roman could say plenty about Baltimore’s plan for Lamar Jackson

When Greg Roman joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2018, some viewed it as a glimpse into what the offense would become, once Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback. With Roman out, the chosen replacement could say plenty about how the offense will look moving forward -- and, more specifically, whether Lamar Jackson will be part of it.

The hire they make will say plenty about whether they’ll be revamping their run-centric offense for something more pass happy.

Who will it be? Time will tell. But that will be the next tangible step along the path of whether it will be Jackson or Tyler Huntley or Derek Carr or Geno Smith or even Tom Brady in 2023.

The next offensive coordinator in Baltimore will be the seventh under coach John Harbaugh. The progression has gone from Cam Cameron to Jim Caldwell (who helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2012) to Gary Kubiak (who would lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win 2015) to Marc Trestman to Marty Mornhinweg to Roman, who held the job for the last four years.

Two left to become head coaches. The others were fired.