The UFL’s Panthers aren’t moving the needle in Detroit, yet

Detroit loves its Lions. The city, and the rest of the state, are decidedly lukewarm on the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

The Panthers have played a pair of home games to start their 2024 UFL season. Attendance in Week 1 was not great, coming in at 9,444. This week, it was even worse.

Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, the attendance for the Week 2 game against the Birmingham Stallions was only 7,475.

The Panthers have another home game next weekend. They’ll have only two home games over the final seven weeks of the season.

All of Week 2 was rough, other than in St. Louis. There, the Battlehawks drew more than 40,000. At the other three locations hosting games combined, total attendance was 31,318.

The D.C. Defenders drew more than 15,000. Memphis had fewer than 9,000.

That’s one of the biggest challenges for the latest iteration of professional football in the spring. Getting people to show up.

It’s also important to get people to watch. We’ll find out in the coming days whether last weekend’s strong to quite strong debut extended to the second week.