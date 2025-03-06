 Skip navigation
Theo Jackson agrees to two-year deal with Vikings

  
Published March 6, 2025 12:18 PM

The Vikings are retaining one of their pending restricted free agents.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota has agreed to a two-year deal with safety Theo Jackson.

The initial report indicates Jackson’s contract is worth $12.615 million.

Originally a Titans sixth-round pick in 2022, Jackson signed with Minnesota midway through his rookie season off of Tennessee’s practice squad. He appeared in 11 games for the Vikings that year before playing 15 in 2023 and 17 in 2024.

He’s recorded 47 career tackles with four passes defensed and two interceptions.

Jackson has been a heavy special teams contributor, playing 76 percent of the club’s snaps on the unit in 2024. But he could move into a larger role in 2025 as Cam Bynum is a pending free agent and Harrison Smith’s future is still uncertain.