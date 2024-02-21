There will be plenty of free-agent quarterbacks with starting experience available, soon

For years, one common link from free agency class to free agency class was that there rarely were many quality quarterbacks available. In recent years, that has changed.

There’s a quarterback carousel every offseason, one that starts playing out after the coaching carousel has concluded. This year, there will be plenty of free-agent quarterbacks available with starting experience.

From the list posted at Spotrac.com, consider these names, in no particular order: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Lock, Joe Flacco, Tyler Huntley, Carson Wentz, Josh Dobbs, Mason Rudolph, Eason Stick.

Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, is already available.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, and Zach Wilson undoubtedly will be released, and Justin Fields could be available in trade, along with Mac Jones. The Falcons could move on from Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke, or both.

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was and is available, too. As is Tom Brady, even though he’s most likely done at this point.

While most of these quarterbacks will be available to sign elsewhere for a reason, there’s still plenty of quarterback talent that will be flooding the market, soon. It will spark an intriguing game of musical chairs, one that officially will start at noon on Monday, March 11 but that unofficially will begin next week, at the Scouting Combine.