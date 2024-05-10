 Skip navigation
Third-round OT DJ Glaze signs rookie deal with Raiders

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:11 PM

Seven down. One to go.

The Raiders signed third-round offensive lineman DJ Glaze to his four-year rookie contract, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Glaze’s signing leaves second-round guard Jackson Powers-Johnson as the only unsigned draftee.

First-round tight end Brock Bowers, fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson, fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, sixth-round running back Dylan Laube, seventh-round safety Trey Taylor and seventh-round cornerback M.J. Devonshire signed Thursday night.

Glaze started 16 games at left tackle, including 13 last season, and 16 games at right tackle in his career at Maryland.