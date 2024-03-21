Third suspect charged with murder in Kansas City parade shooting

A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced that 20-year-old Terry Young was charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Two other men were previously charged with murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old innocent bystander who was killed when gunfire broke out at the parade.

The prosecutor’s office also announced that a juvenile is facing charges for his role in the shooting, bringing the number of children charged to three in addition to the three adults.

Prosecutors say what started as a verbal altercation resulted in six people firing shots. In addition to Lopez-Galvan, several other innocent bystanders were shot.