This Christmas season, On Our Way Home will be free (on random days)

When does Christmas season begin? Who the hell knows?

It used to be Black Friday. Now, it seems to start somewhere between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

At PFT headquarters, multiple trees are up. The barn tree is decorated, with ornaments that wouldn’t be entirely conducive to getting maximum loot from Santa.

So, yes, it’s Christmastime. Which reminds me that the stack of novels I’ve cobbled together over the past five years includes a holiday story you may enjoy. On Our Way Home, which unfolds during the three days before Christmas, is a tale of family, grief, redemption, and ultimately forgiveness — of others and also of yourself.

In past years, I’ve used it as a holiday fundraiser for specific charities. This year, the ebook is available for 99 cents. (The print version remains very affordable, at $9.99.)

I’ll be picking up to five different days between now and December 25 to make the ebook available for free. All you have to do, if you like free stuff, is to keep your eyes open for the random posts mentioning that today is one of the days when it can be downloaded at no charge, with no strings attached.

Of the six book I’ve written and the six or seven still in the hopper (I’ve lost track), it’s still my favorite book. It was the product of an idea that popped into my relaxed brain some 15 years ago. In 2021, I started writing it right around Thanksgiving and finished it right around Christmas Day.

Times are turbulent, to say the least. I’ve heard from many who have read On Our Way Home that is has had a positive effect on their own lives, and that it has encouraged them to make the all-important first move to finally repair a broken relationship.

That wasn’t the goal. I just liked the story, and I wanted to make it come to life. Currently, you can get yourself in the early holiday spirt by downloading it for 99 cents, or by waiting to get it for free on one of the days when it will be.

And, if so motivated, you can order a copy or two as cheap and easy gifts for family members and/or friends who may benefit from a broader message that I never really intended to send.