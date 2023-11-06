Three Texans players had five or more catches, 100 or more yards, and a touchdown

With Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud setting a rookie single-game record with 470 passing yards in Sunday’s 39-37 win over the Buccaneers, someone had to catch all those throws. A trio of his teammates had big days in that regard.

According to the NFL, the Texans became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with three players having at least five receptions, 100 receivering yards, and a touchdown.

Receiver Noah Brown had six catches for 153 yards and a score. Tight end Dalton Schultz had 10 receptions for 130 and a touchdown. Receiver Tank Dell had six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans join the 2018 Rams (September 27; Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods), the 1995 Lions (November 23; Herman Moore, Johnnie Morton, Brett Perriman), and the 1982 Rams (December 26; Preston Dennard, George Farme, Wendell Tyler).