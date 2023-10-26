Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin are active; Vita Vea inactive

The Buccaneers officially have quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (neck) active for Thursday Night Football.

Both players were questionable.

Left guard Matt Feiler (knee) is among the team’s inactives, with Aaron Stinnie expected to start in his place.

The team’s other inactives are safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, running back Sean Tucker, defensive lineman Vita Vea (groin), outside linebacker Markees Watts and tight end David Wells.

Vea was a game-time decision after being listed as questionable.

The Bills’ inactives are safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring), offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, offensive lineman Alec Anderson and tight end Quintin Morris (ankle).