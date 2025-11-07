 Skip navigation
Thursday Night Football: Broncos, Raiders tied 7-7 at halftime

  
Published November 6, 2025 09:52 PM

The Raiders and Broncos are tied 7-7 at halftime.

Denver has outgained Las Vegas 116 to 112. The Raiders, though, had a 32-yard run by Ashton Jeanty to the Denver 30 called back by a holding call on Jack Bech. They had a 31-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by Tre Tucker negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Dont’e Thornton Jr.

The Raiders also hurt themselves by going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Denver 38, and safety Talanoa Hufanga sacked Bo Nix for a 9-yard loss when Raheem Mostert failed to pick up the blitz. Smith chewed out his running back coming off the field and again on the sideline, with Kenny Pickett playing peacemaker, before the two made nice.

The Broncos used the good field position for their initial first down — which came with 5:50 left in the half — and for their first points. The big play came when Bo Nix hit rookie Pat Bryant for a 44-yard gain to the 5, which set up Troy Franklin’s 5-yard touchdown reception.

The Broncos had four three-and-outs to start the game before the touchdown drive. They ended the half with an interception as Kyu Blu Kelly picked Nix with 27 seconds left in the half.

Nix is 9-of-15 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Geno Smith is 12-of-18 for 94 yards. He has taken five sacks, including 1.5 by Nik Bonitto. Brock Bowers has one catch for 31 yards, and Jeanty has 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Punter A.J. Cole has been the Raiders’ MVP with punts that went out of bounds at the 2 and the 1, backing up Denver. The home fans have booed Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw off the field, as he has only a 38.8-yard net average, which included a 30-yarder in the swirling wind.