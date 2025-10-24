Thursday Night Football: Chargers thrash Vikings 37-10

The Chargers scored on their first drive and never looked back.

They scored on seven of their nine possessions and blew out the Vikings 37-10 on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers are 5-3 and the Vikings 3-4.

The Chargers didn’t punt in a game for the first time since 2021, giving JK Scott a night off. They had four touchdown drives and three field-goal drives, and they missed a field goal and threw an interception.

The Chargers outgained the Vikings 419 to 164, including 207 on the ground. Justin Herbert was 18-of-25 for 227 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Oronde Gadsden caught an 8-yard touchdown pass, Ladd McConkey a 27-yard touchdown pass and Tre Harris a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Herbert also ran for 62 yards on seven scrambles, and Kimani Vidal had 23 carries for 117 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown.

McConkey caught six passes for 88 yards, and Gadsden five for 77.

Carson Wentz was beat up, with the Chargers getting five sacks, eight hits and 13 pressures before Max Brosmer finished up the game. Wentz went 15-of-27 for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 74 yards, and Jordan Addison caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wentz.