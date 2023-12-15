Thursday Night Football: Josh Jacobs inactive; Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby are active

The Raiders won’t have running back Josh Jacobs, who will miss a game for the first time since 2021.

He has a quad injury that made him questionable to play, but he was a non-participant in all three practices this week.

Zamir White is expected to start in Jacobs’ stead. In limited opportunities this season, he’s rushed for 54 yards and caught six passes for 38 yards.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) are active despite being questionable.

The Raiders’ other inactives besides Jacobs are left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Amari Burney, defensive tackle Byron Young, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive end Malik Reed. Hoyer will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Chargers won’t have star receiver Keenan Allen (heel).

Allen leads the league with 108 catches and his 1,243 yards ranks fourth. He set the Chargers’ single-season receptions record and became the quickest player in NFL history to reach 900 receptions in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The team’s other inactives are defensive back Deane Leonard (heel), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) and safety JT Woods.