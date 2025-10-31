Thursday Night Football: Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 28-6 win over Miami

Lamar Jackson is back, and so are the Ravens.

Jackson threw four touchdown passes, and Baltimore won its second consecutive game. The Ravens beat the Dolphins 28-6 to improve to 3-5.

Miami fell to 2-7, raising a question about the future of coach Mike McDaniel.

The Ravens led 14-6 at halftime despite the Dolphins having more yards (225 to 109) and fewer punts (one to four). Jackson, playing his first game since Week 4, worked off the rust.

The third quarter was all Baltimore as the Ravens outgained the Dolphins 166-39, outscored them 14-0 and held the ball for 11:10.

Jackson’s touchdown passes covered 2 and 20 yards to tight end Mark Andrews, 3 yards to tight end Charlie Kolar and 9 yards to Rashod Bateman. It was his second four-touchdown game of the season, and he has 14 for the season.

Jackson went 18-of-23 for 204 yards, and he ran for 14 yards on five carries. Eight players caught a pass, led by Zay Flowers’ five catches for 64 yards. Derrick Henry had 19 rushes for 119 yards.

Miami shot itself in the foot, going 0-for-3 in the red zone and turning it over three times. The Dolphins’ third drive foreshadowed what was to come: Right tackle Larry Borom had a false start on a fourth-and-1, prompting the Dolphins to send in the field-goal unit and Riley Patterson missed a 35-yard try.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards and an interception, with Jaylen Waddle catching six for 82. De’Von Achane ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and caught six passes for 39 yards.

The Week 8 slate saw 12 of the 13 games decided by double digits, with only the Jets’ 39-38 win over the Bengals close. Week 9 began Thursday night, and it continued the disturbing trend of blowouts.