Thursday Night Football: Patriots lead 14-7 at halftime

The Jets took their first 7-0 lead at Gillette Stadium since 2012 on the opening drive of Thursday night’s game, but all of the other points in the first half were scored by the Patriots.

Most of them were scored by running back TreVeyon Henderson. The second-round pick scored on a pair of seven-yard runs, but the Patriots missed a chance to tack on more points when Andy Borregales missed a 45-yard field goal to close the half.

The miss sent the teams into the locker room with the Patriots up 14-7.

Henderson has 13 carries for 41 yards and quarterback Drake Maye is 14-of-16 for 140 yards through the air. Henderson has accounted for 23 of them on three carries and Maye has also connected with Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins multiple times.

The Jets picked up five first downs on an impressive opening drive, but didn’t get another one for the rest of the half. They missed a chance for a big play when a well-thrown deep pass went through wide receiver Adonai Mitchell’s hands and they can’t afford too many misses like that if they’re going to pull off an upset in New England.