nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Thursday Night Football: Patriots lead 14-7 at halftime

  
Published November 13, 2025 09:36 PM

The Jets took their first 7-0 lead at Gillette Stadium since 2012 on the opening drive of Thursday night’s game, but all of the other points in the first half were scored by the Patriots.

Most of them were scored by running back TreVeyon Henderson. The second-round pick scored on a pair of seven-yard runs, but the Patriots missed a chance to tack on more points when Andy Borregales missed a 45-yard field goal to close the half.

The miss sent the teams into the locker room with the Patriots up 14-7.

Henderson has 13 carries for 41 yards and quarterback Drake Maye is 14-of-16 for 140 yards through the air. Henderson has accounted for 23 of them on three carries and Maye has also connected with Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins multiple times.

The Jets picked up five first downs on an impressive opening drive, but didn’t get another one for the rest of the half. They missed a chance for a big play when a well-thrown deep pass went through wide receiver Adonai Mitchell’s hands and they can’t afford too many misses like that if they’re going to pull off an upset in New England.