Thursday Night Football: Ravens lead Dolphins 14-6 at halftime

The Dolphins have killed themselves, and the officials haven’t helped. Still, they trail the Ravens only 14-6 at halftime.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews, covering 2 and 20 yards on drives of 7 and 75 yards. The Ravens have been outgained by the Dolphins 226 to 110, but Miami had a turnover, a missed field goal and once turned it over on downs.

The Dolphins went 0-for-2 in the red zone.

The Dolphins gifted the Ravens a touchdown early. Wide receiver Tahj Washington lost a fumble on his first career catch, with Alohi Gilman forcing and recovering it. It set up the Ravens at the Miami 7, and Andrews scored his first touchdown on fourth down for a 7-3 lead.

On their next drive, the Dolphins were going for it on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 12 when right tackle Larry Borom was called for a false start. Riley Patterson then missed a 35-yard field goal.

The Dolphins also had some bad luck, with Ollie Gordon called for tripping on a 36-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. Replay clearly showed Gordon losing his footing and slipping to the ground, with the defender leaping over him. It was the only drive the Dolphins had to punt.

Miami reached the Baltimore 13 on its final drive, but went for it on fourth down and Tagovailoa and De’Von Achane couldn’t connect.

The Dolphins also have injury concerns, with running back Ollie Gordon in the X-ray room to have his left ankle examined and edge rusher Chop Robinson ruled out with a concussion. With Jaylen Wright inactive, the Dolphins will have only Achane at the position for the second half.

Tagovailoa is 15-of-22 for 152 yards, with Waddle catching four for 61. Achane has 12 carries for 67 yards and five catches for 34 yards.

Jackson looks rusty in his first game back. He is 8-of-12 for 89 yards with the two touchdowns to Andrews, who has two catches for 22 yards. Derrick Henry has nine carries for 30 yards.

The Ravens punted on four of their six possessions.