Thursday Night Football: TE Tyler Higbee, RT Rob Havenstein are inactive vs. 49ers

The Rams listed tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) as doubtful for Thursday Night Football. As expected, they will not play.

Havenstein played all 75 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Colts, and Higbee played 41. Both players were on the practice report last week with their injuries and received questionable designations.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

The 49ers, of course, won’t have quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) or wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib). Their other inactives are wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), running back Jordan James and linebacker Nick Martin.

Rookie defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) is active.