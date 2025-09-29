Tip from long snapper Scott Daly helped set up Bears’ game-clinching field goal block

Bears long snapper Scott Daly wasn’t on the field for the blocked field goal that sealed Sunday’s 25-24 win over the Raiders, but he had something to do with the big play.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell came off the left edge of the Bears line and got his hands on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard try. After the game, Blackwell said he got a great jump on the play due to something Daly shared about his Raiders counterpart Jacob Bobenmoyer.

“Throughout the week, Scott Daly had given us a little tip with the snapper,” Blackwell said, via Marquee Sports Network. “He would move the ball right before he would snap it. The first two we got really good jumps. I’m like ‘I’m close, I’m gonna go get one.’”

Blackwell’s block gave the Bears their second win in a row and puts them into their bye week with a 2-2 record. That feels much better than 1-3 would feel, so Daly should get plenty of pats on the back for his advance scouting efforts leading into Week 4.