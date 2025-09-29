 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tip from long snapper Scott Daly helped set up Bears’ game-clinching field goal block

  
Published September 29, 2025 10:45 AM

Bears long snapper Scott Daly wasn’t on the field for the blocked field goal that sealed Sunday’s 25-24 win over the Raiders, but he had something to do with the big play.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell came off the left edge of the Bears line and got his hands on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard try. After the game, Blackwell said he got a great jump on the play due to something Daly shared about his Raiders counterpart Jacob Bobenmoyer.

“Throughout the week, Scott Daly had given us a little tip with the snapper,” Blackwell said, via Marquee Sports Network. “He would move the ball right before he would snap it. The first two we got really good jumps. I’m like ‘I’m close, I’m gonna go get one.’”

Blackwell’s block gave the Bears their second win in a row and puts them into their bye week with a 2-2 record. That feels much better than 1-3 would feel, so Daly should get plenty of pats on the back for his advance scouting efforts leading into Week 4.