Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Titans agree to deals with Trevon Wesco, Corey Levin

  
Published March 31, 2023 11:22 AM
March 30, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question why the Titans never pushed back on the initial reports about Derrick Henry, after Ran Carthon said they weren’t true, and spell out what they believe really happened.

The Titans have reached agreements with a couple of veteran players on the final day of March.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with tight end Trevon Wesco and offensive lineman Corey Levin. No other terms were announced.

Wesco had two catches for 26 yards in 14 games with the Bears last season. He had eight catches for 113 yards in 40 appearances for the Jets in his first three NFL seasons.

Chigs Okonkwo and Kevin Rader return from the 2022 team at tight end.

Levin entered the league as a Titans sixth-round pick in 2017. He made his regular season debut the next year and has started four of the 45 games he’s played for the team since that point.