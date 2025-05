The Titans are adding a veteran cornerback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Amani Oruwariye has agreed to sign with Tennessee.

Oruwariye, 29, spent last season with the Cowboys, playing seven games with four starts. He finished the season with 29 total tackles with three passes defensed.

A Lions fifth-round pick in 2019, Oruwariye has appeared in 61 career games with 40 starts for Detroit, Jacksonville, and Dallas. He’s recorded 27 passes defensed with 10 interceptions.