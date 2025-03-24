Titans agree to sign K Joey Slye

The Titans have added a kicker.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Joey Slye is signing with the Titans.

Slye, 28, kicked for the Patriots in 2024. He connected on 26-of-33 field goals and 25-of-26 extra points.

Slye has also kicked for the Panthers, Texans, 49ers, and Commanders. He’s hit 81.7 percent of his career field goals and 89.6 percent of his extra points. In 2024, he connected on a career-long 63-yard field goal.

But Slye has missed a field goal of 20-29 yards in each of the past two seasons.