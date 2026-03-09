 Skip navigation
Titans agree to sign OL Cordell Volson

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:26 PM

The Titans continued a busy Monday by adding another piece for their offensive line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract with guard Cordell Volson. It is a one-year deal a 1-year deal with and a maximum value of $4.215 million and $2.5 million in guaranteed money.

Volson was a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Bengals and he has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. He started 48 games in his first three seasons, but missed all of 2025 with a shoulder injury.

The Titans also agreed to terms with center Austin Schlottman on Monday. Guard Kevin Zeitler and center Corey Levin are among last year’s Titans linemen set for free agency.