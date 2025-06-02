Titans agree to sign RB Ty Davis-Price

The Titans are bringing in some offensive depth.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee has agreed to sign running back Ty Davis-Price to a two-year deal.

Davis-Price, 24, was a 49ers third-round pick in 2022. He appeared in six games for the club as a rookie, rushing for 99 yards.

He has since appeared in two games, spending last season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

The Titans also have Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Micah Bernard, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings on their roster at running back.