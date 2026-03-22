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Titans agree to terms with LB Mohamoud Diabate

  
Published March 22, 2026 09:44 AM

The Titans have made another addition to Robert Saleh’s defense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with linebacker Mohamoud Diabate. Diabate spent the last three seasons with the Browns, but they did not tender him as a restricted free agent.

Diabate made the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and appeared in 46 games during his time in Cleveland. He started 18 of those games and compiled 127 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while with the AFC North club.

The Titans have added a number of other defensive players this month, which means Diabate will be part of a very different looking lineup than the one they fielded in Week 18 of the 2025 season.