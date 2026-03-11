Titans agree to terms with P Tommy Townsend

The Titans are signing veteran punter Tommy Townsend to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Townsend, 29, spent the past two seasons in Houston. The Texans traded for Saints punter Kai Kroeger earlier Tuesday.

Townsend had an up-and-down 2025 season but finished with a 47.6-yard average on 72 punts with a 41.6-yard net.

He spent his first four seasons in Kansas City and made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in 2022.

In his career, Townsend has averaged 47.6 yards on 349 punts with a 42.8-yard net.

Johnny Hekker was the Titans’ punter last season, averaging 46.8 yards on 78 punts, with a 40.3-yard net.